Oppenheimer Weighs in on FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $14.75 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

NYSE:FDS opened at $391.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $431.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,169. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

