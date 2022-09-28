OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.90 Million

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $32,921.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom was first traded on July 22nd, 2021. OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room. OptionRoom’s official website is www.optionroom.finance.

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “OptionRoom is a user governed oracle and forecast protocol built on Polkadot. OptionRoom has the ability to serve as an OaaS – Oracle as a Service where oracle requests are solved by governance. It allows users to create and participate in event derivatives that are pegged to real-world outcomes by governance consensus.Dual token model: ROOM serving as the utility token of OptionRoom and COURT serving as the governance token of the protocol. The governance token COURT can only be obtained by providing liquidity/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

