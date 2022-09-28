Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

