Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Hits $1.57 on Exchanges

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00007978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068345 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10448348 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token launched on September 24th, 2021. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 2,749,392 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain.

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With an open source design system namely Sorai, Oraichain’s product line is synchronized as a whole to deliver their technological signature of AI x Blockchain amid the Era of Decentralization. The system comprises working code, resources, and human interface guidelines.Sorai acts on behalf of Oraichain Design Language, supporting designers and developers with essential toolsThere are three types of ORAI, including ERC20 ORAI on the Ethereum network, BEP-20 ORAI on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Native ORAI on the Oraichain Mainnet.”

