Orca (ORCA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $84.99 Million

Orca (ORCA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Orca has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Orca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00004375 BTC on major exchanges. Orca has a total market cap of $84.99 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orca Coin Profile

Orca launched on August 9th, 2021. Orca’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins. The Reddit community for Orca is https://reddit.com/r/orca_so and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orca’s official website is www.orca.so.

Buying and Selling Orca

According to CryptoCompare, “Orca is a place to exchange cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain. Additionally, users can provide liquidity to a trading pool to earn trading fees.Orca (ORCA) is the platform governance token issued on Solana.”

