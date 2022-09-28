O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $693.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $707.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.54. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

