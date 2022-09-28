Orient Walt Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (HTDF)

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Orient Walt has a market cap of $261,166.49 and approximately $532.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com.

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars.

