Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0106 on Major Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $800,458.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 120.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00014877 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

