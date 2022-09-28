Orin Green Financial LLC Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 4.5% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.30. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.06 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

