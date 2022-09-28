Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corning Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

