Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $4,802,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.06.

NYSE:HLT opened at $118.17 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

