Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

