Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VGK stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.19 and a 1 year high of $70.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

