OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OSB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 815 ($9.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 739.50 ($8.94).

OSB Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 464.20 ($5.61) on Monday. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 407 ($4.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 546.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 534.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 529.06.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

