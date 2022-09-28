Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OR. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

