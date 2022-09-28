OVR (OVR) Price Reaches $0.70 on Exchanges

OVR (OVR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. One OVR coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00003572 BTC on popular exchanges. OVR has a market capitalization of $65.99 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OVR has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10524448 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OVR Coin Profile

OVR’s genesis date was November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 94,725,467 coins. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OVR is https://reddit.com/r/OVR_AR_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OVR is www.ovr.ai.

Buying and Selling OVR

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OVR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

