Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Palatin Technologies to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Palatin Technologies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PTN opened at $5.73 on Monday. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

