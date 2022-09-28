Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.79.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $208.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

PANW stock opened at $163.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of -180.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.29.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,676 shares in the company, valued at $16,488,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $23,954,654 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

