Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.79.
PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $208.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.3 %
PANW stock opened at $163.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of -180.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.29.
Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks
In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,676 shares in the company, valued at $16,488,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $23,954,654 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
