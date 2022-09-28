Pangolin (PNG) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $9.27 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $9.27 million and $338,517.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pangolin has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s genesis date was June 21st, 2021. Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,615,313 coins. Pangolin’s official website is pangolin.exchange. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pangolin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap's. Pangolin offers three critically important benefits: fast and cheap trades, community-driven development, and a fair and open token distribution.PNG is the Pangolin governance token. PNG holders can use their tokens to provide liquidity in Pangolin's pools and vote on proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

