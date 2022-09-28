Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives $25.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on PARA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research cut Paramount Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Paramount Global to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,404,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,692,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,561,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $41.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

