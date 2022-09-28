Particl Market Cap Tops $3.63 Million (PART)

Particl (PART) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Particl has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $2,135.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001482 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00088194 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00066899 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000580 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00031105 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018330 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001770 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008018 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000280 BTC.
Particl Profile
Particl uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 12,501,458 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Particl Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.