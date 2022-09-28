Particl Market Cap Tops $3.63 Million (PART)

Particl (PART) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Particl has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $2,135.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001482 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00088194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00066899 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00031105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 12,501,458 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Particl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem.The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users.Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.