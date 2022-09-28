Patrick Moloney Buys 76,750 Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) insider Patrick Moloney purchased 76,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £56,795 ($68,626.15).
Litigation Capital Management Price Performance
Shares of LON:LIT opened at GBX 72.30 ($0.87) on Wednesday. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 69.12 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 128.50 ($1.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £86.18 million and a PE ratio of 1,032.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.84.
