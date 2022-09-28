Patrick Moloney Buys 76,750 Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) insider Patrick Moloney purchased 76,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £56,795 ($68,626.15).

Shares of LON:LIT opened at GBX 72.30 ($0.87) on Wednesday. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 69.12 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 128.50 ($1.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £86.18 million and a PE ratio of 1,032.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.84.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include commercial claims, class actions, insolvency, arbitration, and corporate portfolios.

