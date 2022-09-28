Patten Group Inc. Purchases 181 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

