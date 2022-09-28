Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Position Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.25.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $622.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -7.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $133,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,569,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,239 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

