Paul Sandland Sells 1,936 Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Stock

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating) insider Paul Sandland sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,781 ($33.60), for a total transaction of £53,840.16 ($65,055.78).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,620 ($31.66) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,390.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,563.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,943.40. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,592 ($31.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,405 ($65.31). The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32.89 ($0.40) per share. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

(Get Rating)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Further Reading

