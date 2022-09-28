Paul Sandland Sells 1,936 Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Stock

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPHGet Rating) insider Paul Sandland sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,781 ($33.60), for a total transaction of £53,840.16 ($65,055.78).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,620 ($31.66) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,390.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,563.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,943.40. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,592 ($31.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,405 ($65.31). The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32.89 ($0.40) per share. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.