Paybswap (PAYB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.00

Paybswap (PAYB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Paybswap has a market cap of $38,854.03 and approximately $26.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paybswap has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004091 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010889 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Paybswap Coin Profile
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap.
Buying and Selling Paybswap
Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.