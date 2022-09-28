Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 58.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 620.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $328.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $457.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.67.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

