PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. PC Connection accounts for approximately 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $94,725.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,095,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,998,117.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,206 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $94,725.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,095,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,998,117.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,517 shares of company stock worth $567,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.