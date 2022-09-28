PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Hits $0.0097 on Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $13.11 million and approximately $61,411.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com.

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

