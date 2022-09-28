Peanut Price Hits $0.0133 on Major Exchanges (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peanut has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Peanut has a market capitalization of $126,118.01 and $210,479.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peanut alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002837 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010983 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00156309 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peanut

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.