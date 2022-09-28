Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,080 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 742 ($8.97) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 920 ($11.12).

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Price Performance

PSON stock opened at GBX 859.80 ($10.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,388.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 866.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 801.44. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 932.60 ($11.27).

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 6.60 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson bought 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.