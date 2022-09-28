Peercoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,469.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $16.21 million and approximately $5,469.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Peercoin (PPC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,781,715 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peercoin is peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

