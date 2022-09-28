Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.45. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp
About Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
