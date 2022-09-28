Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.45. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

About Penns Woods Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $105,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

