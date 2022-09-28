Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $39.99 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Barclays upgraded Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.78.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

