Peony (PNY) Trading 9.6% Lower This Week

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Peony has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $3,068.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00033291 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000350 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 349,495,346 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

