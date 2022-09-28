Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for $22.47 or 0.00114930 BTC on exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $314,519.00 and approximately $350.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. The official website for Pepemon Pepeballs is pepemon.world. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs.”

