Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFGC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.90.

PFGC stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,330 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

