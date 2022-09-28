PERL.eco One Day Volume Tops $1.79 Million (PERL)

PERL.eco (PERL) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. One PERL.eco coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PERL.eco has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. PERL.eco has a total market cap of $20.04 million and $1.79 million worth of PERL.eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



About PERL.eco

PERL.eco’s launch date was August 20th, 2019. PERL.eco’s total supply is 996,140,377 coins. PERL.eco’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The official website for PERL.eco is www.perlin.net/en.

PERL.eco Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PERL.eco is an attempt to democratize the biosphere economy through liquidity pools and tokenization of biodiversity and carbon credits to the Decentralized Finance (DeFi).In contrast to PerlinX which is a platform where users mint synthetic assets by collateralizing PERL and pxUSD, assets on PERL.eco are backed by real-world assets like carbon credits and bioecological-related assets.PerlinX is a decentralized finance interface platform, allowing users to trade assets of any kind with each other through incentivized liquidity mining and synthetic asset generation.PerlinX utilizes incentivized liquidity provision through the use of liquidity pools powered by the Balancer protocol. Participants can stake their PERL tokens to provide liquidity and be rewarded for doing so. Rewards for liquidity provision will initially be distributed in PERL, BAL and UMA tokens.PERL can be used as both a liquidity and collateral asset. You can stake PERL to provide liquidity to the PerlinX platform and receive incentives in PERL and BAL rewards for doing so (UMA rewards coming soon too!). Or you can use PERL as collateral to create synthetic PxAssets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERL.eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PERL.eco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PERL.eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

