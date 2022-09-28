Persimmon (LON:PSN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,292.67

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,292.67 ($15.62) and last traded at GBX 1,309 ($15.82), with a volume of 221488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,350 ($16.31).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($23.32) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Persimmon to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,440 ($41.57) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,448.14 ($29.58).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,628.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,925.25. The stock has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 527.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.