Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 628,146 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 546% compared to the typical daily volume of 97,285 put options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBR. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,368,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321,722 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,285,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,438,000 after buying an additional 6,297,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,066.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,518,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,678,000 after buying an additional 5,045,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 239.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,186,000 after buying an additional 4,920,722 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 28.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.2949 dividend. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.31%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

