Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

