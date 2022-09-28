Phantasma (SOUL) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $22.19 million and approximately $251,999.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00088628 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00067085 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031194 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018387 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001790 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008110 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000282 BTC.
Phantasma Profile
SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,631,072 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Phantasma
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
