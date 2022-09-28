Philip Scott Moses Buys 58,624 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Stock

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) COO Philip Scott Moses acquired 58,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $212,805.12. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,687.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oil States International stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $248.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.99. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $181.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oil States International by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Oil States International by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,379,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 583,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Oil States International by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

