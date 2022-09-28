Philip Scott Moses Buys 58,624 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Stock

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) COO Philip Scott Moses acquired 58,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $212,805.12. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,687.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Oil States International stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $248.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.99. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.
Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $181.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.
