Phillip John Riese Sells 5,000 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $384,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $115,300.00.

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -63.94 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 576,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,681,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 550,596 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

