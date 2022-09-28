Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA grew its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.8 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.15.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

