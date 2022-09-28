Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 46.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.4% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average of $88.15.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

