Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Cap Tops $953,292.11

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $953,292.11 and approximately $84.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005079 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009614 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.92 or 0.00839474 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,134,575 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.