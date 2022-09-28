Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 19% against the US dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $74,752.11 and approximately $106.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 12,136,303 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phore is phore.io.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

