PicaArtMoney (PICA) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

PicaArtMoney (PICA) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, PicaArtMoney has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One PicaArtMoney coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. PicaArtMoney has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $52,332.00 worth of PicaArtMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PicaArtMoney Coin Profile

PicaArtMoney’s genesis date was October 19th, 2020. PicaArtMoney’s total supply is 446,916,625 coins. PicaArtMoney’s official message board is blog.naver.com/picapj01. The official website for PicaArtMoney is www.picaproject.co.kr/main.php.

PicaArtMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pica Art Money (“PICA”) token is a utility token issued by PICA HOLDINGS LIMITED located in Hong Kong. PICA token is available for use as a payment method within the business ecosystem of Pica Project located in Korea. PICA tokens can be used for co-ownership, sale, auction, exhibition, and donation of artworks by famed artists in both Korea and abroad.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PicaArtMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PicaArtMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PicaArtMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

