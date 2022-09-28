Pickle Finance Trading Down 3.8% This Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $786,215.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for $1.28 or 0.00006551 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 3,035,323 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance.

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.